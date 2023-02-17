Police are shown outside the home of Pierre Ny St-Amand in Laval, Que, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. St-Amand is charged after a city bus was driven into a daycare centre leaving two children dead. He has been ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham HughesGraham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The man charged with killing two young children when the bus he was driving slammed into a daycare in Laval has been ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Pierre Ny St-Amand’s lawyer requested the evaluation today, saying he has reason to question whether his client is mentally fit to stand trial.

St-Amand appeared to be struggling to walk and had to be supported by two corrections officers as he made his way to the courtroom in Laval, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was arrested last week after a bus crashed into the front of the daycare, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Defence lawyer Julien Lespérance Hudon told the judge that St-Amand seems responsive at times, but at other times he doesn’t respond or answer questions. Quebec court Judge Carol Richer asked that the evaluation take place before the case returns to court next Friday.