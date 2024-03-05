Open this photo in gallery: A woman walks by the Just for Laughs festival at the Quartier du Spectacle, Friday, July 16, 2021 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Just for Laughs Group announced Tuesday that it is seeking creditor protection under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and that the 2024 edition of its festival has been cancelled.

The board of directors “came to the conclusion that the financial situation of the organization left no other choice than to initiate formal restructuring proceedings,” Just for Laughs said in a statement.

The Quebec comedy company known in French as Juste pour rire (JPR) said it plans “to maintain JPR’s operations, albeit in a scaled-down format, throughout the restructuring process.”

But its customary bilingual humour festival will not take place in 2024 “at least not at the same time and in the same form as it customarily has,” the group said. “Once the restructuring is completed, we hope that the festival will take place in 2025.”

Just for Laughs said the company was in a “very difficult financial situation given the significant changes in our business landscape in recent years,” citing challenges such as the pandemic and recent high inflation.

“The global pandemic forced us to effectively cease operations for two years, with significantly reduced revenue, while carrying nearly all of the associated overhead costs,” the group said. And the inflation that followed meant that “our cost structure increased appreciably, exerting unprecedented financial strains on the organization.”

Just for Laughs also said it faces some of the same challenges as the rest of the media industry. “Consolidation and reduced budgets at the networks and streaming platforms have made television production more challenging,” its statement says.

Just for Laughs was founded in 1983. The company describes its Montreal festival as “the world’s largest and most prestigious comedy event, welcoming more than 2 million people each summer.”

Other related shows and tours have also been cancelled, spokesperson Julien Provencher-Proulx said in an interview.

The Waitress musical shows scheduled in Montreal and Quebec City, and the Mesmer musician shows scheduled during the 2024 Just for Laughs Festival, along with the tours of several comedians will also not go ahead.

Mr. Provencher-Proulx said people who who purchased tickets directly from venues will be reimbursed through them, while those who purchased tickets from Just for Laughs or through platforms such as Ticketmaster have to contact their credit card company to get a refund.