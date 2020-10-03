‘Justice for Joyce’ rally marches through Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

Open this photo in gallery People march to demand justice and raise awareness for Joyce Echaquan, an indigenous woman, who recently died while subjected to insults, at a Quebec hospital, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Crowds of protesters marched through downtown Montreal today calling for justice for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital.

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, filmed hospital staff insulting her and making degrading comments on Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help in a Joliette, Que., hospital.

Protesters called for the Quebec government to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the province and to take real action against the discrimination Indigenous people face.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Francois Legualt has acknowledged that there is racism against Indigenous people in Quebec but has repeatedly maintained that systemic racism doesn’t exist in the province.

But Ellen Gabriel, a prominent Mohawk activist present at the protest, says those comments are further evidence of systemic racism.

The protest, which at times stretched for more than six city blocks, was the largest held in the city since it moved to Quebec’s highest COVID-19 alert level.

Participants wore masks and organizers issued frequent reminders to maintain physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.

Open this photo in gallery People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Women hold up red dresses to raise awareness to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous woman as they attend a rally for Joyce Echaquan, an indigenous woman, who recently died while subjected to insults, at a Quebec hospital, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 3, 2020. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Echaquan died in a Joliette Hospital earlier in the week. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press