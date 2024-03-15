The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling K-Fresh brand Enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected mushrooms were sold in 200-gram packages in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The inspection agency says they may have also been sold in other provinces and territories and the recall could expand after further investigation.

It began investigating after a consumer complaint, although no illnesses have been reported.

Food contaminated with Listeria bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

The food inspection agency says anyone with the affected mushrooms should throw them out or return them to where they bought them.

The UPC code on the mushroom packages is 4 892742 010234.

Another code – SN: 240102 – is also printed on the packages.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by Listeria bacteria, include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Anyone who thinks they became sick from eating the mushrooms should contact their health-care provider.

Pregnant women, people who are elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at particular risk for serious health consequences from listeriosis.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.