Residents of Lac-Megantic are marking the 10-year anniversary of the deadliest rail disaster in modern Canadian history.

A silent march began slightly before 1:14 a.m., marking the moment an unattended train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the heart of town, killing 47 people.

More than 100 people donned star-shaped lights in memory of the victims.

The town of just over 6,000 people has planned several days of events to highlight the anniversary, including concerts, exhibits on the town’s past and present, and a commemorative mass at 11 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will both be in Lac-Megantic today to join in the events paying tribute to the people who lost their lives on July 6, 2013.

A citizen’s group will also lay flowers near the railroad track that still runs through downtown, and hold a rally to call for stricter rules to ensure rail safety.

The derailment and fire destroyed much of the downtown core, forced about 2,000 people to evacuate from their homes and spilled some six million litres of crude oil into the environment.