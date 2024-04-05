Open this photo in gallery: A pedestrian crosses the street during a storm in Montreal, on April 4.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A little more than 55,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are still in the dark this morning as work crews continue their efforts to restore power following a major spring storm.

A notice from the utility says that they have approximately 600-plus teams, or about 1,200 workers, in the field.

Hydro One workers in Ontario are chipping away at the remaining outages the company’s customers are facing.

There are still just under 9,000 homes and businesses without any electricity.

The spring storm that caused the chaos has shifted into northeastern New Brunswick, which is now dealing with heavy, wet snow and icy conditions.

However, NB Power officials list only 1928 customer outages, most of which are in the Northumberland Miramichi region.