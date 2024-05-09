Man accused in fatal Quebec daycare bus crash to stand trial in April 2025

The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.

Superior Court Justice Lyne Decarie today set Pierre Ny St-Amand’s trial for next April 7 to May 9, but suggested the dates could be moved forward if the schedules of the lawyers in the case open up.

St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

In February a Quebec court judge ruled after a preliminary inquiry that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

The former Laval transit driver will stand trial on two charges of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The case is scheduled to return to court on June 11.