Open this photo in gallery: Dana Kopnitsky, left, godmother of victim Linda Beardy's youngest son and First Nations Indigenous Warrior and supporter for the families who have lost loved ones Michael Allen stand outside of the Manitoba Law Courts, as alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki attends pretrial proceedings in Winnipeg, on Nov. 6.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court this morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, while Contois’s remains were found last year at a separate landfill run by the city.

The remains of the unidentified woman have not been found.

Skibicki’s lawyers are arguing their client should have a judge-alone trial.

The rest of the pretrial will be under a publication ban.