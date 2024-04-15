Man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of Toronto police officer

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Police work the scene where a police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in Toronto on April 12.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who was shot after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the city last week has been charged with several offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

Ontario’s police watchdog, which is also investigating, has said police officers were responding to a call about a person in crisis on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit has said an altercation occurred outside a Tim Hortons in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area and a Toronto police officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot.

Toronto police said both the officer and suspect were in stable condition in hospital Friday.

Police say the 27-year-old man is facing charges that include two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon on a peace officer and four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The SIU investigates cases in which a police officer has been involved in a serious injury or death.