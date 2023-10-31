Manitoba Public Insurance has reached a tentative agreement with some 1,700 workers who have been on strike for nine weeks.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says the tentative deal includes wage increases of 13 per cent over four years plus a signing bonus and other benefits. The union is recommending its members vote to approve the package.

“We are pleased that our bargaining committee and MPI were able to reach an agreement that will help all members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living,” union president Kyle Ross said in a news release Tuesday night.

The strike began on Aug. 28, when the former Progressive Conservative government was in office, and has disrupted services at the provincial Crown corporation such as driver testing and claims assessments.

After the New Democrats were elected on Oct. 3, the government replaced all but one board member at the corporation and told management to return to the bargaining table and settle the strike.

Premier Wab Kinew promised a better relationship with the labour movement and a “hug” for public-sector workers.

Management put forward a new offer last weekend with wage hikes totalling 12 per cent, but it was rejected by workers in a vote on Monday.

Hundreds of workers rallied outside the legislature Tuesday as negotiations resumed. Some carried signs that referenced Kinew’s promise. “Where’s my hug?” read one sign.

Workers are to vote on the new tentative agreement Wednesday.

Police were called Tuesday after one union member outside the legislature was assaulted by a passerby.

“Officers learned a 29-year-old male approached a group of picketers and verbally confronted the victim,” the Winnipeg Police Service said in a written statement.

“The incident escalated with the suspect physically assaulting the victim, causing minor injuries.”

Police said the suspect faces an assault charge. The union said the victim required medical attention.