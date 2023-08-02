Skip to main content
Winnipeg, manitoba
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on April 15.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province’s history.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province will spend $1.5 billion dollars over six years on the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

She says the money will pay to replace a 70-year-old building and add a 10-storey tower with new patient rooms and health services.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of government promises leading up to the election scheduled for Oct 3.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have been trailing in opinion polls since the COVID-19 pandemic strained hospitals.

The Opposition New Democrats say wait times have increased under the Tories, who downgraded three emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals after taking office in 2016.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles