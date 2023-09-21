Manitoba’s three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew, whose party is leading in opinion polls, was a frequent target of the other two leaders.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson accused Kinew of promising $3-billion in new spending, which she says would require a sales tax hike.

Kinew said he will never raise the sales tax if elected premier.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont accused Kinew of offering false hope on health care by promising to reopen hospital emergency rooms while there is a lack of nurses and other workers.

The provincial election is Oct. 3 and advance polls open Saturday.