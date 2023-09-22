Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at the Party Leaders Forum in Winnipeg on Sept. 12.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba politicians were back on the campaign trail Friday, one day after the three main party leaders faced each other in a televised debate.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew appeared to urge his supporters to not be complacent in the face of two recent opinion polls that suggest the party has a strong lead over the governing Progressive Conservatives ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.

"Polls don't change governments. Only voters can do that," Kinew told candidates and supporters at a community centre. He said the election race is very close and reiterated a pitch to traditional Liberals to vote NDP this time in order to oust the Tories, who have been in power since 2016.

The NDP was on offence Friday. Kinew's event was in the Tuxedo constituency in west Winnipeg, held by Tory Leader Heather Stefanson.

The NDP also promised to build a second gym at Kelvin High School, which is in the River Heights constituency, held since 1999 by Liberal Jon Gerrard. The NDP have been targeting the seat and promoting their local candidate, Mike Moroz, at party events.

The Liberals pushed back, calling the NDP's pleas to Liberal supporters "desperate" in a press release. The recent opinion polls have also suggested a sharp drop for the Liberals, who have three seats in the legislature.

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, promised more money for housing at a news conference hosted by Kevin Klein, the environment minister who is seeking re-election after winning a byelection by a narrow margin last year in the Kirkfield Park constituency in Winnipeg. Klein has frequently been highlighted at Tory campaign events.

The government put up $500,000 last year for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village, which is set to open next year and offer temporary housing in tiny homes for homeless military veterans, along with social supports.

If the Tories are re-elected, they would grant $250,000 for efficiency upgrades to make the project more environmentally sustainable, Stefanson said. She also promised to expand the provincial Military Envoy office with an additional $1 million, so that it can help veterans access federal and provincial services.

“This new office will support veterans through case work and be a direct point of access for veterans to get the assistance with accessing any services that they may require,” Stefanson said.