Open this photo in gallery: Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan arrives at court in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The military dropped the remaining charge against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan on Monday, after failing to have additional e-mail evidence admitted in the case last week.

Lt.-Gen. Whelan had been charged with one count of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline” under the National Defence Act. Under that charge, he was accused of improperly changing the complainant’s performance evaluation in 2011 while they were on tour together in Jerusalem. The military alleged he acted out of fear that she would disclose their interactions to headquarters.

Military prosecutor Major Max Reede made the announcement in court Monday just before the complainant in the case was set to be cross-examined by the defence.

“We do have a continuing duty to assess our case as the evidence comes out and have concluded that our prosecutorial discretion can be exercised to seek or withdraw this charge,” Maj. Reede told the court.

He said the decision was based on the “assessment of the evidence that’s been put before the court.”

Defence lawyer Phillip Millar said his client would not oppose the request to drop the case and military judge, Commander Martin Pelletier, agreed to the motion.

Lt.-Gen. Whelan had initially been charged with two counts in July, 2022, but as proceedings got under way last week, the prosecution dropped the second charge connected to the more serious allegations.

The general was one of several senior officers to face sexual-misconduct complaints in 2021, sparking a reckoning in the Canadian Armed Forces and accusations the federal government had failed to root out long-standing sexual harassment.

