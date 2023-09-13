Open this photo in gallery: People walk in Mount Royal Park in Montreal in October, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal has announced plans to expand its famous Mount Royal Park by closing one of the two access roads to vehicular traffic.

Camillien-Houde Way, which provides access to the park from the northeast, will be reserved for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles.

The city says the park – which spans Montreal’s namesake central hill – will gain an area the size of three football fields after work is completed in 2029.

Motorists will still be able to access the park via the southwestern section of the artery, called Remembrance Road.

Montreal avenue’s car-free transformation proves a hit with residents, business owners

The decision to close Camillien-Houde to cars follows a controversial 2018 pilot project in which the city eliminated through traffic over the mountain for a five-month period.

The administration of Mayor Valerie Plante says the revamp of Mount Royal Park is necessary to protect its biodiversity and safeguard vulnerable visitors.