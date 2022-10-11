Good morning,

Hockey Canada’s official equipment provider, Bauer Hockey, is pulling financial support for the men’s teams – including providing free equipment such as helmets and gloves – and has been speaking with potential new candidates about running to replace current members of the organization’s board.

Bauer, which had already paused its sponsorship in the summer over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations, said it was taking additional steps because of recent developments, including a meeting it held with top people at the organization.

Bauer executives met with Hockey Canada chief executive Scott Smith and then-interim board chair Andrea Skinner on Aug. 31, and came away frustrated that the leaders failed to commit to changes to address hockey culture in Canada.

After the developments last week, where Hockey Canada was accused of not fully answering questions at parliamentary hearings, Bauer is now acting further.

A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Putin fumes over damaged Crimea bridge

Russia launched a lethal wave of missile and drone strikes on cities across Ukraine in what Russian President Vladimir Putin said was punishment for the partial destruction of a key bridge connecting his country to occupied Crimea. On Tuesday, Missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, damaging a school, a medical facility and residential buildings.

A day earlier, missiles slammed into a park and hit near a university in the heart of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during morning rush hour in a city that has only recently started functioning like something close to its prewar normal. At least 19 people were killed and 105 were injured in the most ferocious strikes on the capital since the first days of the Russian invasion, which began more than seven months ago.

What should Canada do about intimate partner violence? Five ideas from five survivors

Intimate partner violence has been called the shadow pandemic, one that intensified as COVID lockdowns limited women’s ability to leave abusive partners, while a housing affordability crisis left them with nowhere to go once they could.

But the statistics have long been stark. There is nothing subtle about this crisis. Every six days on average a woman is killed by an intimate partner, according to Statistics Canada. And more than four in 10 women have experienced some form of this abuse in their lifetime.

When considering the policy changes needed to protect women at risk of intimate partner violence, decision makers often overlook the group with arguably the most crucial insights: survivors with first-hand experience.

Also on our radar

CSIS violated its own rules in smuggling of British teens: An informant working for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, who smuggled three British schoolgirls into Syria for the Islamic State in 2015, breached the spy service’s rules that prohibit paid recruits from engaging in illegal activities including human trafficking.

B.C. Indigenous conservation plan gets private backing: Overhanging a riverbank in the Fraser Canyon, an ancient Western redcedar shows signs of harvesting by past generations of the T’eqt’'aqtn’mux people. The gnarled tree is growing in one of the rarest and most endangered old-growth forests in British Columbia, and a newly sealed land deal has secured its protection. But for the surrounding forest, there is no certainty.

Danielle Smith faces big tests as Alberta premier: Danielle Smith will be sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier today, making her the third woman to hold the job as she prepares to tap into long-standing grievances in the province and ratchet up the fight against Ottawa.

Abortion rights added to ballot in Michigan midterms: At least five U.S. states will consider referendum measures meant to either preserve or ban abortion, and abortion rights campaigners across the country are counting on voters who might otherwise be politically disengaged to help fight a state-by-state battle this fall to preserve access to the procedure.

How many houses does Canada actually need?: Everyone agrees Canada has a major housing shortage. To make homes more affordable for young people, to house incoming waves of immigrants and to restore sanity to markets like Toronto and Vancouver, the country needs more homes. But exactly how many homes? That proves to be a trickier question than you may think.

Morning markets

Global stocks struggle: World stocks headed back towards their lowest levels in almost two years on Tuesday, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and China stepping up pandemic measures. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.93 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hand Seng lost 2.23 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.25 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

John Ibbitson: “It may be Justin Trudeau’s most ironic legacy if his aggressive federalism ends up leaving Ottawa weaker than when he arrived.”

Cathal Kelly: “After a soft launch in Europe over the weekend, the 2022-23 NHL campaign begins in earnest on Tuesday. What’s happened since we last saw our Canadian heroes dangling from a bridge and about to be swept away by the playoffs? They were, and then most of them got worse.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Canada’s Kitchen: Meet the country’s next star chefs

As the restaurant industry recovers from two perilous years, chefs across Canada continue to feed people any way they can in elegant dining rooms, casual cafés, homes and pop-ups, all while supporting local growers and producers and keeping culinary traditions alive for future generations. We asked talented chefs from each province and territory to share a dish that celebrates their region and personal style, and captures a sense of place.

Moment in time: Oct. 11, 1952

A month after television debuts in Canada, the Montreal Canadiens play the first hockey game ever telecast on October 11, 1952.CBC

First hockey game on TV in Canada

On this day 70 years ago, hockey fans gathered around the television, rather than the radio, to watch the grainy black-and-white images of the National Hockey League’s first televised game in Canada. The matchup featured Gordie Howe’s Detroit Red Wings against Maurice Richard’s Montreal Canadiens, and much to the delight of diehard Habs fans at the Forum, the Canadiens won 2-1. Less than one month later, on Nov. 1, broadcaster Foster Hewitt announced Hockey Night in Canada’s English-language debut between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins at Maple Leaf Gardens. Again the hockey gods smiled on Canada’s team as the Leafs went on to beat their U.S. rival 3-2. Despite the scratchy quality of those early broadcasts, hockey fans – at least the ones lucky enough to own a television – loved watching the game on TV. As the technology improved, viewership did, too, and by 1954, when the number of TV sets in Canadian homes was increasing by an estimated 50,000 each month, HNIC was the country’s top-rated show. It still ranks as Canada’s longest-running television program, with its theme song viewed by many as Canada’s second national anthem. Gayle MacDonald

