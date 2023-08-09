Good morning,

Federal inmates can proceed with a legal challenge to the government’s solution for prisoner segregation practices, a Quebec court has ruled. The methods have been used since 2019 after previous isolation measures were deemed illegal.

At issue is whether spending 40 consecutive days in a so-called structural intervention unit can be considered cruel and unusual punishment. Daniel Fournier, a federal prisoner serving a 14-year sentence for robbery and use of an imitation firearm, is suing the Correctional Service of Canada over such treatment.

Under the previous practice, called administrative segregation, prisoners could be locked in cells the size of hotel bathrooms for upward of 22 hours a day with no meaningful human contact.

Now, the government is being asked to defend the new practice, which gives prisoners the option of spending four hours outside their cell every day, but does not cap the number of days this treatment can last.

Energy minister challenges Alberta to make intentions clear for clean energy investors

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, is taking Alberta’s explanation for a months-long pause on approvals for clean-energy projects at face value.

But he signalled Tuesday that the Alberta government should be communicating widely that overcoming obstacles and accepting new projects are the goals.

“I think that’s an important message that we send to the investment community,” he told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

New temporary foreign worker pilot program to speed up approvals for some employers

Ottawa says a new pilot project will streamline access to the temporary foreign worker (TFW) program for employers with a good track record, thereby easing labour shortages.

Randy Boissonnault, the new Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, says the three-year program will mean less red tape for those employers who can demonstrate responsible use of the TFW program in the past.

But some economists wonder whether such a program is needed now and whether it could be exploited without adequate oversight.

Also on our radar

Car-theft rings target debtors: Police investigating unusually high levels of auto theft in Ontario say organized criminals are targeting vulnerable people including new Canadians to execute their schemes.

Marine heat wave headed for west coast: A large, warm patch in the Pacific Ocean with potentially serious consequences is approaching the west coast of North America, with El Niño acting as an additional, and unpredictable, factor.

Tories take Nova Scotia seat from Liberals: Twila Grosse prevailed in a provincial by-election Tuesday night in Nova Scotia’s riding of Preston, swinging the traditionally Liberal riding in favour of the Progressive Conservative government.

Tory Lanez gets 10-year prison sentence: A courtroom saga that has captured the attention of the hip-hop community has seen Canadian Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Morning markets

Global stocks rose today and European equities outperformed as Italy soothed market nerves with the news that a windfall tax on bank profits would be less punishing than analysts had expected.

MSCI’s broad index of global shares was 0.2 per cent higher in early European trading. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.7 per cent, Germany’s DAX rose 1.2 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.4 per cent.

In Asia, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent to 32,204.33 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3 per cent to 19,246.03.

The Canadian dollar traded at 74.54 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Wait, why exactly am I trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets?

“This is not simply pop culture history. This feels like history, period. So, armed with this argument and a bad case of FOMO, I am going for it. How could I possibly miss out?” – Marsha Lederman

Lauren James’ meagre violence a reminder that hot-blooded catharsis still has a role in sports

“In the street, violence has no boundaries and violence without limits is terrifying. Within limits? Deeply alluring. The big talker out of the just-completed round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup isn’t a score line, it’s an incident of mayhem.” – Cathal Kelly

Living better

Exploring off-the-radar Oman offers a glimpse into its rich natural environment

Biodiversity can be found in the Middle East; you just need to know where to look for it. Oman is a good place to start, with its turtle nesting grounds, wadis (freshwater pools) and tradition of environmental protection. Fortunately, Oman’s tourism industry supports excursions for curious culture-seekers and nature lovers alike.

Moment in time: August 9, 1944

Open this photo in gallery: B Squadron, 28th Canadian Armoured Regiment (British Columbia Regiment), June 1944. Photo credit: British Columbia Regiment MuseumHandout

Worthington Force makes fatal error during Normandy campaign

During the bloody battle of Normandy in early August, 1944, Operation Totalize directed the Canadian Armoured Corps to open the way to Falaise, France, by delivering a crippling blow to entrenched Nazi forces. As part of the attack plan, Worthington Force (the pairing of the British Columbia Regiment with the infantry of the Algonquin Regiment) was ordered to take the tactically important Hill 195 in the Quesnay Wood. Around 2:30 a.m. on this day in 1944, the BCR tanks left their “harbour” north of Cintheaux and proceeded south toward Bretteville-le-Rabet. Coming under intense enemy fire, the column swung around the village and soon became lost in the early morning fog. When a hill came into view at sunrise, it was assumed to be Hill 195. Worthington Force was actually six kilometres northeast of its objective – beside Hill 111, along the German defensive line north of the Laison River. The 12th SS Panzer division mercilessly pounded the Canadian position with mortar and armour-piercing shells. By early evening, acrid smoke billowing from the cratered battlefield signalled the annihilation of Worthington Force. The grim toll was 240 casualties, including 85 dead, and the loss of 47 tanks. Bill Waiser

Editor’s note: Yesterday’s Moment in Time stated incorrectly that Richard Nixon had been impeached. In fact, he resigned from office.

