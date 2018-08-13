Morning Update: Fredericton reels as police search for shooting motive

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Fredericton reels as police search for shooting motive

The daylight slaying of four Canadians in Fredericton, including two police officers and a couple embarking on a new romance, was perpetrated by a lone shooter with a long-gun, authorities allege.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Saturday morning, one day after a Fredericton neighbourhood was locked down as police sought a gunman at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive. Mr. Raymond is currently recovering from police-inflicted gunshot wounds in a local hospital.

At a Saturday afternoon press conference, police officials would only say that lethal shots were fired by a shooter who was perched in an apartment window and fired at the courtyard below. No details are being released about how he chose his targets. Police are not speaking to the model of the weapon used, or whether it was lawfully acquired.

Most calls to action of Truth and Reconciliation Commission unmet, despite federal government’s commitment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by promising that his government would implement all of the commission’s calls to action but, nearly three years later, the progress has been slow.

Few of the 76 calls to action that fall under federal jurisdiction have been fully met, and many have not advanced beyond the initial stages.

Ontario PC government orders freeze to opening of new overdose-prevention sites

As the Ontario government reviews whether it should continue supporting safe injection and overdose prevention sites, Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have ordered a halt to the opening of any new temporary facilities to combat the opioid crisis.

According to a letter sent to the province’s health units, the freeze on new overdose prevention sites will remain in place as Health Minister Christine Elliott leads a review into the evidence supporting the opening of a number of harm-reduction sites across Ontario over the past year.

The sites were authorized by the previous Liberal government as the province grappled with an opioid epidemic that saw more than 1,200 overdose deaths in 2017. A number of medical experts have warned the pace of deaths is increasing this year.

Most Canadians oppose provinces taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax, poll suggests

A new poll from Nanos Research indicates the federal government has a solid base of support, though with clear pockets of opposition, as it moves to impose a carbon pricing plan in provinces that refuse to adopt their own system. At the same time, Canadians appear to have misgivings about a move by governments in Saskatchewan and Ontario to launch a legal challenge to the federal carbon-tax plan.

The research comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engages in a political battle over climate policy and carbon taxes with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who are allied with federal and Alberta conservative politicians.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

White supremacist rally in Washington vastly outnumbered by police and counterprotesters

‘Unite the Right 2’, a white supremacist rally in Washington DC drew about 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counterprotesters on Sunday, the one-year anniversary of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Va.

A large police presence kept the two sides separated in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House. After roughly two hours and a few speeches, the Unite the Right 2 rally ended early when it began to rain and two police vans escorted the demonstrators back to Virginia.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks hit one-month low as Turkish rout spreads

World markets shuddered on Monday, as Turkey’s worsening currency crisis persuaded investors to dump equities and emerging markets and flee to safer assets such as government bonds and the U.S. dollar. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE was down 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.53 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.26 per cent. West Texas Intermediate was down slightly while Brent crude held to modest gains. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.99 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Doug Ford’s firing of Hydro One board and CEO disconcerting for future

“The province had already expressly accepted significant, though not unlimited, rights as a shareholder of Hydro One under the governance agreement. The Ford government chose not to pursue its rights under that agreement, but instead to exercise legislative authority. This conduct is disconcerting: once a government decides that it can use its power to usurp a corporation’s governance, what are the limits on such conduct? What is to prevent the province from intervening in any arm’s length or independent corporation based on its unilateral determination of the “public interest”?” -Anita Anand

A data-driven election can be ethical

“This issue is not solely about privacy and the intrusiveness of communications, it is about the health of contemporary democracy. The misuse, if not illegal processing, of personal data in contravention of modern privacy protection norms can influence electoral outcomes – from the Brexit referendum, to the Trump election and increasingly in developing countries like Nigeria and Kenya.” -Colin Bennett

Who has control over frozen embryos after divorce?

“Federal regulations that require spouses to jointly consent to the use of their embryos should be amended. Lawmakers should instead clarify that a spouse who wishes to use an embryo to conceive be permitted to do so and that an objecting spouse should have neither parental rights nor obligations like child support. Legislation should also stipulate that embryo disposition contracts should not be treated as legally binding. These reforms would better balance and protect spouses’ respective interests, while accounting for the experiences of Canadians who use IVF to build their families.” -Stefanie Carsley

LIVING BETTER

Chef Don Alfonso Iaccarino on eating and travelling around the world

When not tending to the eight-hectare organic fruit and vegetable garden that supplies his family’s nearly 130-year-old restaurant on the Sorrentine Peninsula – it overlooks the Isle of Capri – chef Don Alfonso Iaccarino is travelling the world. We recently caught up with him in-between flights to find out how he manages to keep sharp among all those time zones, where he loves to eat and where he thinks people should visit next.

MOMENT IN TIME

He is one of Canada’s most successful gymnasts. Curtis Hibbert first came into the spotlight when he competed in the Canadian National Championships, Canada Winter Games and Pan Am Games in 1983. In 1987, he became the first Canadian to win a medal at the World Championships with a second-place finish in high bar. In this arresting photo by Globe photographer Hans Deryk, Mr. Hibbert holds still over the parallel bars. The photo, published weeks after his silver-medal victory, was used to profile Mr. Hibbert’s impact on Canadian gymnastics. He qualified for the 1988 Olympic Games and achieved top-eight finishes in three of the six individual events. He retired in 1993, and established the Kids Super Gym Club in Erin Mills, Ont., to create a non-competitive atmosphere where having fun mattered most. -Shelby Blackley

