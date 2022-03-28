Good morning,

Indigenous delegates from Canada on Sunday landed in Rome, where they will participate in historic meetings with Pope Francis about abuses suffered at Canada’s Catholic-run residential schools and the resulting multigenerational trauma.

Delegates are preparing for an intense week ahead during which they intend to share memories of forced assimilation and abuse at the schools – and, in some cases, of the deaths of children who attended the institutions.

“The conversations that we’ve been having with the Métis nation, leading up to this point, is how do we move forward, and what is the role for the Catholic Church and for the Pope to play in that healing, reconciliation, truth and justice,” said Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council and leader of the Métis delegation. “There is a lot of work to do.”

Fred Kelly, right, seen here with his partner Kathryn, is a survivor of a Catholic residential school in Northern Ontario and this week will act as the spiritual adviser for the Assembly of First Nations delegation.Fabrizio Troccoli/The Globe and Mail

Why some foreign fighters – including Canadians – quit plans to battle for Ukraine

Like a lot of foreigners eager to fight the Russians, Paul Hughes arrived in Ukraine expecting to be handed a gun and taken straight to the front line.

And, like many would-be combatants, the 57-year-old from Calgary had decided to come to Ukraine on a bit of a whim. An anti-poverty activist, Hughes had spent some time with the Princess Patricia Light Infantry years ago. He felt compelled to join the struggle in Ukraine after the Russian army invaded last month, even though all he knew about the country was that it contained a city called Kyiv.

After travelling a circuitous route that included a brief detention in Germany, Hughes arrived in Lviv on March 4 ready to join the newly formed International Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

Canadian men’s soccer team qualifies for World Cup with shutout victory over Jamaica

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada clinched its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday. Canada has only been to the World Cup once before.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, Dune’s near-sweep and other outrageous moments from 94th Academy Awards: Kicking off with a genuinely great performance by Beyoncé before nose-diving in almost every fashion (hello Chris Rock vs. Will Smith), and culminating with a barely there Liza Minnelli announcing that CODA won Best Picture, the telecast was a glitzy car crash of epic proportions.

China urged to release ‘wrongfully’ jailed Canadian on 16th anniversary of his arrest: More than 20 current and former parliamentarians, as well as rights activists and ex-diplomats, have written Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging the release of Huseyin Celil, a Uyghur-Canadian activist. Celil’s crime, in the eyes of the Chinese government, was alleged links to organizations seeking independence for Xinjiang.

Listen to The Decibel: What students think about the end of masking: Almost every Canadian province has lifted mask mandates in public schools. But many people are questioning if now is the right time, and some are even challenging the decision.

Oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fueled worries about weak demand, while the yen’s stomach-churning descent continued as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. World stocks were largely flat, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.12 US cents.

The Catholic Church took so much from Indigenous people. With the Vatican visit, it should start giving back

“Keeping the inadequacy of the response of the Catholic Church to the legacy of residential schools in Canada prominent in the public eye, increased moral persuasion and perhaps further legal action: these are the only strategies that will bring any type of meaningful response. Given the reticence of the church to co-operate, the process will take years.” - Darrel J. McLeod

Justin Trudeau has been given a rare gift: A chance to craft his own legacy

“To become a nation-builder, to strengthen the state and shed our lingering neo-colonialism, Mr. Trudeau would have to show ambition and courage.” - Andrew Cohen

Many tools needed to battle disinformation in war coverage

“Openly describing a lie is necessary in the battle against disinformation, but it’s not the only tool. The best disinfectant to the lies of war is the work of journalists, especially on the ground.” - Sylvia Stead

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

305 Lost Buildings of Canada is a walking tour through Canada’s destroyed and abandoned buildings

In Canada, just about every urban centre has its stock of disappeared structures, as Globe and Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic and illustrator Raymond Biesinger reveal in 305 Lost Buildings of Canada, their guide to architecture that’s no longer with us.

MOMENT IN TIME: Cynthia Kilburn is kidnapped

Vancouver businessman Jim Pattison in 1986. Mr. Pattison's married daughter, Cynthia Kilburn, was kidnapped on Dec. 21, 1990, from her North Vancouver home, but released unharmed after a ransom was paid.Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at historic kidnappings.

Cynthia Kilburn’s neighbours were stunned when she was kidnapped from her suburban North Vancouver home in December, 1990. They hadn’t realized she was the daughter of billionaire Jim Pattison. News reports said the family had received a call instructing them to check on their daughter. At her house, police found the 30-year-old missing and her two children tied up inside. A ransom note addressed to “Jimmy” was pinned to the front door. After a payment was delivered, as instructed, to the Hudson’s Bay store downtown, Ms. Kilburn was released. But a security guard there saw a man pick up the cash, and alerted police when the man returned a day later – this time on a shopping spree. “They seemed to be having a good time, and of course, they were being driven around in a chauffeur-driven limousine,” an RCMP officer said at the time. Three young men were convicted of playing key roles in the kidnapping. Molly Hayes

