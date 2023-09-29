Good morning,

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he will use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s decision to pause a government policy that requires parental permission for students under 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Earlier yesterday, Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Megaw granted a request from an LGBTQ advocacy group for an injunction to put the policy on hold until a constitutional challenge could be heard in court.

Moe said in a statement that he was “extremely dismayed by the judicial overreach” concerning a policy that he felt had strong support in the province, including among parents.

Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to delegates at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Unreleased Nova Scotia report details major gaps in cell coverage

The lack of cellular coverage in Nova Scotia was an issue that was thrust into the spotlight during the wildfires and flooding that wreaked havoc on the province in recent months. Now an unreleased report that was obtained by The Globe and Mail outlines that more than 21,000 households live in cellular dead zones in the province and hundreds of kilometres of primary roads are also unserved.

Officials reported that some Nova Scotians did not receive emergency alerts in areas with known poor cellular coverage, a public-safety issue that has drawn criticism and promises from politicians to fix the problem. Premier Tim Houston vowed to find a solution after the flooding, but with an intense hurricane season well under way and forecasts of more extreme weather on the horizon, no announcement has been made.

A Ukrainian teen fought to get her brother out of Russia. The boy she found was almost unrecognizable

As she drove deeper into Russia, Ksenia Koldin had only one thought on her mind: get her 11-year-old brother out of Russia safely and quickly.

Serhiy was one of thousands of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported to Russia and adopted by a Russian family since Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine. The brother and sister were forced to move into Russian territory after Vovchans’k, the Ukrainian city they lived in, was taken over by Russian troops.

Finally, after a months-long ordeal Ksenia and Serhiy are back in Ukraine, Serhiy living with a foster family in Kyiv and Ksenia studying journalism. “People in the occupied areas have no information,” she said. “I want to help break through this wall – and to show them how things are in reality.”

Open this photo in gallery: Ksenia Koldin and her brother were forced to move into Russian territory after Vovchans’k, the Ukrainian city they lived in, was taken over by Russian troops.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Ottawa in close contact with Kyiv after tribute to veteran of Nazi unit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday the federal government has been in contact with Ukrainian counterparts to reassure them of continued support in the fight against Russia after an individual who fought with a Nazi unit was honoured in the House of Commons last week.

Biden warns U.S. at risk of slide into authoritarianism: In a speech yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the re-election of Donald Trump could lead to “extremist MAGA ideology” undermining the U.S. Constitution and pushing the country toward authoritarianism. Biden’s focus on Trump signals Democrats’ acknowledgment that another Trump presidency is a very real possibility.

Quebec earmarks nearly $3-billion for EV battery plant: The Quebec government yesterday pledged $2.9-billion in financing to Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB as the province hopes to become a manufacturing hub for the electric-vehicle battery industry.

Newfoundland lures oil sands workers with new jobs: Oil sands workers are caught in a tug of war between Newfoundland and Alberta as the two energy-producing provinces try to lure Atlantic Canadians in a tight labour market. Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey visited a Fort McMurray job fair last week to encourage workers to return home to new jobs that he said are coming in the economically beleaguered province.

Global shares gain after weak quarter: World shares were broadly higher on Friday, but were set to end September with their worst quarterly performance in a year, haunted by worries over elevated interest rates. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.82 per cent while Germany’s DAX added 0.79 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.94 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.51 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was higher at 74.46 US cents.

Editorial: “America’s national interests are going to trump its values in India. Ottawa, though, isn’t up to speed on this new world order. In its Indo-Pacific Strategy released just this summer, it said, ‘Canada and India have a shared tradition of democracy and pluralism [and] a common commitment to a rules-based international system.’ As long as the Modi government is in power in India, and the U.S. has its back, that analysis is naive. So too is any belief that, if Mr. Modi’s government bullies a middle power like Canada, its allies will speak up. There’s a new cold war in town, and the Trudeau Liberals need to wake up to it.”

Rita Trichur: “Canada’s banking regulator is on a mission to root out foreign interference, national-security risks and illicit money flows from financial institutions. Unfortunately, the head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is fighting the good fight with one hand tied behind his back.”

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Chefs share their six fall recipes for your next potluck

Potlucks put the focus on getting together – while lowering your stress level and grocery bill. These recipes were gathered from home cooks across the country – some with professional culinary chops or ties to the food industry, others known for a love of bringing friends and family together around the table.

Moment in time: Sept. 29, 1982

Open this photo in gallery: Chicago City Health Department employees test Tylenol medicines for cyanide content at a city laboratory on Oct. 4, 1982.Charlie Knoblock/AP

Tylenol deaths begin

During the early morning of Sept. 29, 1982, Mary Kellerman, a 12-year-old Chicago girl, died after taking one extra-strength Tylenol. Within three days, six more people mysteriously died in Chicago after taking Tylenol. McNeil Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, called for a massive recall. The FBI started investigating in early October and found that each victim had swallowed cyanide-laced capsules. The investigation also found that the tampering happened after the cases of Tylenol left the factory – likely when they were on the shelves. Before 1982, Tylenol controlled more than 35 per cent of the over-the-counter pain reliever market, which decreased to less than 8 per cent after this. But the company responded swiftly and developed new product protection methods, which led to the eventual replacement of the capsule pill (since it was easy to open and alter the drug inside) with a hard caplet. In 1983, the U.S. Congress also passed the “Tylenol Bill” – making it a federal offence to tamper with consumer products. And in 1989, the U.S. drug administration established federal guidelines to make all products tamper-proof. Within a year, Tylenol sales rebounded. Despite a 40-year investigation, the perpetrators of these killings are unknown to this day. Negin Nia

