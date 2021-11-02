Good morning,

Appearing alongside other world leaders at the opening of COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated a contentious campaign promise to impose greenhouse-gas emissions caps on Canada’s oil-and-gas industry.

Trudeau is looking to position his government at the forefront of global climate policy, including through carbon pricing, on which he urged other countries to follow Ottawa’s lead. But he is also facing international criticism over Canada’s status as one of the world’s biggest exporters of fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as National Statements are delivered at the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference at SECC on Nov. 1, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Two sides square off over battle for control of Rogers in B.C. Supreme Court

Lawyers for Edward Rogers faced off against Rogers Communications Inc. in a Vancouver courtroom yesterday to settle a battle for control of Canada’s biggest wireless carrier.

The case has drawn hundreds of pages of court filings containing conflicting versions of the events leading up to the continuing boardroom brawl.

But Ken McEwan, one of the lawyers representing Edward Rogers, says the case is really about whether B.C. law permits Edward, as chair of the family trust that controls the telecom, to reconstitute the company’s board through a written resolution, without holding a shareholder meeting.

Newfoundland cyberattack an ‘alarm bell’ for Canada

Thousands of medical appointments have been cancelled in Newfoundland and Labrador and authorities are blaming the disruption on unknown hackers who have knocked out one of the province’s most crucial information-technology systems.

The suspected cyberattack compromised the data systems the province’s doctors and technicians use to exchange medical records such as X-rays and CT scans. Police are investigating, and no one knows when medical appointments will resume.

“We know only what we know: We have a possible cyberattack that has taken out the ‘brain’ of the data centre,” said Health Minister John Haggie.

Abandoned gas well identified near Ontario explosion: An investigation into an August explosion that rocked the town of Wheatley has found that an old natural gas well located close to the blast site is the source of several flammable hydrogen sulphide leaks, although it hasn’t been determined whether the well was the cause of the explosion.

Do not send Canadian warships through Taiwan Strait, China warns: Representatives of the Chinese government say Canada made a provocative move that threatens peace after a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on its way to a UN security operation last month. In a meeting days later of former politicians and academics from both countries, former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says Chinese participants told him, “Your future is bright if you stick with us; if you do what we ask you to do.”

Discussions begin on compensation for Indigenous children: Compensation talks between the federal government and the Indigenous community have begun for Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into the child welfare system. Although the parties will likely be tight-lipped during the discussions, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller confirmed earlier it will cost billions to fix the problem.

Bettman defends response to Blackhawks scandal: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended himself yesterday against accusations he did not do enough to deal with the sexual assault of former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach. “I wish we knew about this in 2011, but we didn’t,” Bettman said. “Had we known about it, everything would have been handled differently. We wouldn’t tolerate this.”

Top court questions Texas law banning most abortions: The U.S. Supreme Court signalled yesterday that it would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge against the state of Texas, which has effectively ended a woman’s right to get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

World shares mixed: Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.48 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.43 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.22 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.64 US cents.

Rita Trichur: “It’s time for Canada to adopt a true savings culture. Consumers are sitting on a massive stockpile of COVID-19 savings that risks becoming an inflationary powder keg if that money is spent too quickly over the coming months.”

Sally Armstrong and Julian Sher: “They are the brave Afghans – the women’s rights campaigners, peace activists and journalists – who risked their lives telling their stories to Canadians. And now, sadly, the Trudeau government risks abandoning them.”

Brian GableBrian Gable /The Globe and Mail

Six things a brutally honest banker would tell you about mortgages, HELOCs and market-linked GICs

November is the month of the year dedicated to helping people be smarter about money. The problem with Financial Literacy Month is that it allows the conversation about smart money habits to be co-opted by the very companies that effectively force us to raise our financial literacy game. Mostly, the big banks. To mark Financial Literacy Month 2021, here’s a list of six things a brutally honest banker would tell you.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 2, 1918

Hugh Cairns was born in 1896 in Ashington, England, and emigrated with his family to Canada in 1911. He described himself as a plumber when he enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Forces in 1915, along with his two brothers.Library and Archives Canada

Great War hero Hugh Cairns dies of battle wounds

On Nov. 1, 1918, just days before the Great War armistice, Canada’s 46th Battalion encountered heavy fighting near Valenciennes, France. Sergeant Hugh Cairns, a 21-year-old Saskatoon plumber who had recently lost his older brother, Albert, in battle, grabbed a Lewis gun and ran firing recklessly towards the German position. He charged two other machine gun nests in the same ferocious fashion, killing several and taking prisoners. Later that day, while reconnoitering ahead at Marly, a wounded Sgt. Cairns and three others chanced upon 60 enemy soldiers. When the Canadians called on them to surrender, a German officer shot Sgt. Cairns in the stomach. In the melee that followed, the young sergeant cut down dozens of enemy soldiers, only to be wounded again. Clinging to life, he was carried away on a door used as a stretcher. He died the next day. Sgt. Cairns’s actions – called “superhuman” by Canadian commander General Arthur Currie – earned him the Victoria Cross. At the unveiling of the Canadian Vimy Memorial in France in 1936, the French government awarded Sgt. Cairns the Legion of Honour, while the town of Valenciennes renamed a street in his memory, the only tribute ever accorded a non-commissioned officer of a foreign army. Bill Waiser

