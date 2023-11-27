Open this photo in gallery: Police secure a crime scene where four people were killed in the 100 block of Langside Street in Winnipeg on Nov. 26.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The mother of two women killed in a shooting in downtown Winnipeg early Sunday morning says their deaths have shattered her family, including the women’s four young children.

Beverley Beardy of Lake St. Martin First Nation, about 260 kilometres north of Winnipeg, told The Globe and Mail her daughters Crystal Beardy, 34, and Stephanie Beardy, 33, will be buried side-by-side in Winnipeg.

“Us as parents shouldn’t have to bury our children,” she wrote in a Facebook message to The Globe.

The two women were among four people killed after the shooting in Winnipeg over the weekend. Officers were called shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday where a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday and police announced Monday another woman had also later died. A 55-year-old man was in hospital in critical condition.

Besides the two women, police identified the other dead as Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

According to social-media posts, Stephanie had been taken off life support in hospital.

Ms. Beardy said Stephanie leaves behind two daughters, 14 and 10 years old, and Crystal two sons, 13 and 10.

She said Stephanie was living with her in Lake St. Martin, cooking, cleaning and babysitting for her mother.

“She always had tea made for me when I got home from work, always. I’m gonna miss that and her,” said Ms. Beardy, who moved home to Lake St. Martin from Winnipeg in 2021.

One of Stephanie’s daughters lived with her paternal grandmother but would visit her mom regularly and spend time together on weekends. Crystal’s boys were in care and she saw them often, Ms. Beardy said, happy with the home they were in.

“My family tree is breaking down,” said Ms. Beardy, who is still grieving the death of another daughter in 2010. The mother of 11 children is a grandmother to 34 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for anyone in the neighbourhood to check their video surveillance cameras.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said he understands the shooting is “a shock to the community” and may cause concern and fear.

“It’s not like a television program. It’s not going to be over in an hour,” he said.