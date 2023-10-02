Open this photo in gallery: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman pose with their trophies during the Japan Prize presentation ceremony in Tokyo, April 13, 2022.POOL/The Associated Press

A pair of scientists whose work led directly to the development of mRNA vaccines used to fight COVID-19, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Katalin Karikó, 68, an external consultant and former senior vice-president with the pharmaceutical company BioNTech, based in Mainz, Germany, and Drew Weissman, 64, director of vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania, were named a co-winners on Monday during a live-streamed announcement by members of the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

They will share equally in the $1.3-million prize.

Dr. Karikó and Dr. Weissman together devised a way to code messenger RNA molecules with information that allows human cells to generate viral proteins. The proteins then prime the body’s immune system, teaching it what to defend against when an infection is underway.

The Nobel is the latest and most prestigious accolade for the researchers. Since the initial rollout of mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, the pair have been accumulating prizes at a steady pace, including Canada’s Gairdner International Award in 2022, which they were awarded alongside University of British Columbia biochemist Pieter Cullis.

Last year Dr. Karikó and Dr. Weissman were also named winners of the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.

The Nobel marks the culmination of a remarkable journey for Dr. Karikó, who grew up in a small village in communist-era Hungary and dreamed of becoming a scientist.

Her pursuit of that goal led her from a PhD in 1978 and her first research position in Hungary to Temple University in the United States in 1985. Four years later she was at the University of Pennsylvania and interested in the idea of using RNA to coax human cells to create proteins that might be needed to help fight disease.

At first, Dr. Karikó gained little support for the notion and struggled with both funding and technical obstacles that threatened to lead to a dead end.

But things began to change once she teamed up with Dr. Weissman in 1997. Together, the two scientists realized a way to modify synthesized mRNA so that it could work effectively and safely under the radar of the immune system. All that was missing was a way to get the mRNA to where it could be utilized by cells to make proteins.

That missing piece was provided by Dr. Cullis, a biochemist known for his work with lipid membranes.

In 2014, he received an email from Dr. Weissman about using his nanoparticles made of lipids as a delivery system for an mRNA vaccine. The contact eventually led to a collaboration on a potential flu vaccine in 2019. It was then that the pandemic hit, creating a far more urgent need for the technology.

“That was really incredible,” Dr. Cullis, told The Globe and Mail in a 2021 interview. “I mean, you do what you do, and then something like this happens. It’s just amazing.”

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology was first awarded in 1901 to Emil Adolf von Behring of Germany for discovering an antitoxin used in the treatment of diphtheria.

Over the subsequent decades, Canadians have been named winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology on five separate occasions, most famously when Frederick Banting and John Macleod of the University of Toronto were awarded the prize for the discovery of insulin, 100 years ago this month.