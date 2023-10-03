Open this photo in gallery: Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences, Hans Ellegren, center, together with members Eva Olsson, right, and Mats Larsson, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics, at the Royal Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.Anders Wiklund/The Associated Press

Three scientists whose work with rapidly pulsing lasers led to the fastest measurements known to humankind are the recipients of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics.

Pierre Agostini of Ohio State University in the United States, Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Garching, Germany, and Anne L’Huillier, 65, of Lund University in Sweden were all named co-winners by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at a press conference on Tuesday.

All three are being recognized for their pioneering work in attosecond science — a specialty involving phenomena that are so brief they last only billionths of billionths of a second.

Achieving such a rapid snapshot involves working with intense but brief pulses of light, a technology that first came to fruition around 2001.

Applications of the field include capturing the fleeting movements of electrons to help explain various processes in chemistry and materials science.

“It’s incredible,” said Dr. L’Huillier, who learned of the prize while she was teaching a class and was dialed into the news briefing. “You know, there are not so many women who have got this prize, so it’s very special.”

Open this photo in gallery: Anne L'Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics on October 3, 2023.KENNET RUONA/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. L’Huillier is only the fifth woman to receive the physics Nobel — the third in the past five years, including Donna Strickland of the University of Waterloo, who won in 2018, also for work related to laser physics.

For Canadian researchers who work in the field or who follow the Nobels, Tuesday’s announcement comes with some disappointment because excludes Paul Corkum, a University of Ottawa professor and laser physicist whose career with National Research Council help to set the stage for attosecond lasers.

Dr. Corkum had long been considered a favourite to win a Nobel. Last year he was named a co-winner of the Wolf Prize in physics together with Dr. Krausz and Dr. L’Huillier.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was first awarded to German scientist Wilhelm Röntgen in 1901 for his discovery of X-rays. Other celebrated winners include Marie Curie (1903), Albert Einstein (1921) and Enrico Fermi (1938).

No Canadian claimed the prize until 1990, when Richard E. Taylor, a Stanford University professor, was named a co-winner for work that helped verify that the protons and neutrons that make up the nuclei of all atoms are made of smaller point-like particles called quarks.

Since then, another five Canadians have won, most recently Jim Peebles, a Manitoba native and Princeton University cosmologist who became a Nobel laureate in 2019.