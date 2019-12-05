Nova Scotia becomes first province to ban flavoured e-cigarette products

Open this photo in gallery In a survey, more than half of young e-cigarette users cited flavouring as the top reason they tried vaping. Tony Dejak/The Associated Press

Nova Scotia will become the first province to ban flavoured e-cigarette products, a move that is expected to spark similar changes across the country.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia government said a full ban on flavoured vaping products will take effect April 1 in response to rising rates of youth vaping. A recent survey conducted by Smoke-Free Nova Scotia, an advocacy group, found that more than half of young people who use e-cigarettes said flavours were the top reason they tried vaping.

“The increased use of vaping, along with a lack of understanding about the potential health risks associated with vaping, is sending us in the wrong direction.” Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a news release. “Candy and other flavours are clearly being marketed to young people and research shows that flavoured e-cigarettes encourage young people to vape and can lead them to start using tobacco products. This is an important step to protect Nova Scotia’s youth.”

Strict new measures were recently adopted in Prince Edward Island, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Members of the e-cigarette industry say that they do not target youth and that flavours are an important way to reach their target customer base: existing adult smokers. A move to ban flavours could deter existing smokers from trying e-cigarettes, they say.

The decision is the latest move by a province to address rising rates of youth vaping. In recent weeks, Ontario, B.C., P.E.I. and Quebec have all announced new policies designed to restrict youth access to vaping. For instance, B.C. has said they will prohibit the sale of e-cigarette flavours that could appeal to minors and will only allow flavoured vaping products to be sold in specialty shops starting next year.

New P.E.I. legislation will set the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes or tobacco to 21, which is the highest in the country, and will only allow vaping products to be sold in specialty shops, not convenience stores or gas stations.

E-cigarettes with nicotine became legal in Canada in May, 2018. Since then, there has been a steady rise in the number of young people who vape in Canada. A survey of high school students in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec found many students have tried vaping or use e-cigarettes regularly. For instance, about one-third of high school students in Alberta and Quebec say they have vaped in the past month. In Ontario, one in four say they have vaped in the past month, compared to about one in five in B.C.

