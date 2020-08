Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks in Halifax on March 17, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced he is stepping down as premier and Liberal party leader.

The premier said today that after 17 years in provincial politics, it’s time to do something else.

McNeil says he will stay on until a new leader is chosen.

He was elected premier in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

More coming.

