Open this photo in gallery: Buildings are seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Extreme weather continued to wreak havoc Saturday in parts of the country as widespread flooding caused by torrential rainfalls washed away roads and bridges in Nova Scotia, while scorching heat intensified the raging wildfires in British Columbia.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office issued an evacuation order earlier in the day for the St. Croix River system area, north of Halifax, warning that the dam had overflowed and was at risk of breaching after the heavy rains that began on Friday afternoon.

West Hants Regional Municipality Mayor Abraham Zebian said around noon that about a “couple hundred” people in his community had to evacuate but fortunately, there was no breach.

“We thank God for that,” he said in a phone interview. “Water is being drained little by little responsibly, and we’re just trying to get the whole situation under control right now.”

Nonetheless, the storm left severe damage. “It was very overwhelming, very quickly,” Mr. Zebian continued. “It just overwhelmed all the systems: it washed out roads, it struck out bridges, it took people’s homes. It’s a sad day for a lot of people.”

“It just highlights the severity and the importance of climate change and being prepared for these events,” the mayor said, adding he felt lucky he could count on skilled emergency personnel.

Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 1 of 10

Onlookers stand at the edge of a flooded street where vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major flooding in Halifax on Saturday.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 3 of 10

Buildings in the Halifax area are submerged in floodwater on Saturday, following a long procession of intense thunderstorms that have dumped record amounts of rain across much of Nova Scotia.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 4 of 10

Traffic is diverted on a Halifax road following a major rain event that washed out roadways in the area on Saturday, July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 6 of 10

The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 7 of 10

A man paddles a kayak through floodwater at a baseball diamond in Halifax on Saturday. Intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 9 of 10

A truck is seen abandoned in high floodwater on a Halifax street following a major rain event on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 10 of 10

Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland said in a statement that a full assessment of the damage to provincial infrastructure would have to wait until the flood waters recede. She warned it would take time to reopen roads – several of which were closed starting Friday afternoon around Halifax – and make repairs.

Halifax District RCMP advised motorists to stay home due to bad weather and said there have been multiple reports of local flooding on Hammonds Plains Road, Lucasville Road, Sackville Cross Road, and parts of Sackville Drive and Beaverbank Road.

Environment Canada maintained a warning Saturday about “extremely heavy rain” in much of central and eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. “The tropical nature of the rainfall from this system has already significantly impacted parts of the province,” the agency said, and the ground, “already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.”

Nova Scotia Power said in a news release that “at peak, approximately 70,000 customers lost power due to lightning impacts on power equipment and infrastructure.” More than 10,000 were still in the dark around noon on Saturday.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Halifax normally gets around 95 mm of rain for the entire month of July. But in the span of a few hours between Friday afternoon and Saturday, some areas received more than double that amount, with unofficial reports indicating rainfalls in excess of 200 mm.

“That’s a tremendous amount of water coming down in a very short period of time,” he said, in a province that already experienced a very wet month contrasting with the hot and dry weather that exacerbated major wildfires in May.

Some areas could expect an additional 40 to 100 mm, Environment Canada said in its online warning Saturday. Heavy precipitation was also expected on Prince Edward Island.

“We want people to be safe, and with rain continuing to fall throughout the weekend there is still the potential for more damage that could cause injury,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said in a statement. “Right now, the best thing people can do is stay home, monitor the weather and news reports and check in on your neighbours who may need assistance.”

The province asked residents in flooded areas to have an emergency kit ready, in case an evacuation order is issued.

In the Halifax area, two evacuation centres opened on Friday night. The Beaver Bank Community Centre and East Dartmouth Community Centre will remain open until further notice.

Climate hazards, including heavy rainfalls and flooding causing billions of dollars in damages, have intensified across North America. They are projected to continue to do so as the planet gets warmer, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an international body of hundreds of climate scientists. The same is true of heatwaves and wildfires.

In B.C., more than 440 active wildfires were burning across the province Saturday – nearly half of the country’s total – including 270 deemed out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC). Intense heat seemed to worsen the situation, with 68 new blazes erupting that day.

There were 87 active evacuation orders and alerts affecting municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations throughout the province Saturday, according to B.C.’s online emergency map.

Much of the province’s south, including the Okanagan Valley, the South Thompson, and the southern Fraser Canyon, faced unseasonably hot temperatures with highs near 35 degrees Celsius, triggering heat warnings from Environment Canada.

Scorching heat is also expected elsewhere in the country. The federal agency has issued warnings for areas of southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan, as well as parts of the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

More than 11 million hectares have been burned across Canada this year, making it by far the country’s worst wildfire season on record, and three firefighters have been killed on duty.

With a report from The Canadian Press.