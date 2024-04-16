Nova Scotia RCMP say three men face first-degree murder charges in 2022 killing

Nova Scotia RCMP say three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 killing of Barry Albert.

Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, was reported missing on Aug. 28, 2022, and his body was found on Oct. 8 of that year on a property on Hastings Road in Springfield, N.S.

The 47-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide by the provincial medical examiner.

Police say 44-year-old Kris Buttar, 43-year-old Alan Rankin and 32-year-old Derrick Robar have been charged with first-degree murder, while a fourth man, 25-year-old William Zinc, faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

The four were arrested on April 14 and 15 and are scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Wednesday.

The Mounties say additional arrests and charges are expected in the case.