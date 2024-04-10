Quebec provincial police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a woman southwest of Montreal.

David Tota, 38, is alleged to have killed Josianne Faucher, 27, in an apartment in Candiac, Que. on Tuesday.

Tota appeared before a judge at the Longueuil courthouse by video conference on Wednesday, a provincial police spokeswoman said.

Faucher was identified by a relative, and family members mourned her loss on social media.

Earlier Wednesday, Quebec provincial police said a man was being questioned as a person of interest by investigators before announcing the charges.

Local police were called to the suburban apartment building by someone concerned for the woman’s safety on Tuesday where they found her body.

Provincial police said her body bore marks of violence but an autopsy will be necessary before the cause of death is confirmed.