Montreal police investigating death of woman found in apartment fire as a homicide

Montreal police say a 42-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment fire was a victim of homicide.

Police spokesman Antony Dorelas says firefighters were called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in an apartment building in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

They found a 42-year-old woman inside and attempts to revive her failed.

Police later discovered marks of violence on her body and determined she had been killed before the fire, making her the city’s ninth homicide victim this year.

Another woman, who was injured in her lower body and bleeding, was found next to the crime scene and taken to hospital.

Dorelas says the injured woman is considered an “important witness” but hasn’t yet met with major crimes investigators, who are leading the case.