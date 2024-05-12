Montreal police investigate suspicious death of man found in alley

Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 30s in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The victim was found in an alley by a passerby at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

A police spokesman says emergency responders tried to revive the man but his death was declared on site.

Jean-Pierre Brabant says there were “marks of violence” on the body, which led police to deem the death suspicious.

A large security perimeter was erected around the scene, which is near Mont-Royal and Parc avenues.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and are also seeking security camera footage from the area.