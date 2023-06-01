Open this photo in gallery: The collapsed bridge between Clyde River and Port Clyde smoulders in Nova Scotia.Communications Nova Scotia

Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair promised extensive support to Nova Scotia Thursday, saying that the Canadian Armed Forces will provide co-ordination, fire equipment and firefighters to assist with the unprecedented wildfires in the province and relieve those who have been battling the blazes around the clock for the past week.

Four out of control wildfires have forced at least 21,000 people from their homes in Nova Scotia, burned 200 homes and cottages, and, in the southwestern corner of the province, is threatening communities and infrastructure. About 90 firefighters – nearly half of them volunteers – are battling the largest fire in Shelburne County.

“We’re moving as quickly as possible,” said Mr. Blair at a press conference Thursday morning. “I’m hoping the people of Nova Scotia should see Canadian Armed Forces members providing assistance and support hopefully before the end of today.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he’s hopeful that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will clear the way of any bureaucratic hurdles, which got in the way of timelier military support in the province after post-tropical storm Fiona. “With that experience in mind, I’m not willing to leave any room for a repeat when people’s houses were literally burning,” he said. “It’s time for action right now.”

Two major fires remain out of control. One is in suburban Westwood Hills subdivision in the Tantallon area of Halifax, where fire officials announced Thursday morning that 50 per cent of the fire had been contained and had not grown since Wednesday. The other that started near Barrington Lake in the southern part of the province has become the largest forest fire in Nova Scotia’s history, now covering more than 180 square kilometres.

Today, helicopters and water bombers attacked the Barrington Lake fire from above to try to shrink the towering firewall so that firefighters can start moving in on the ground. “We cannot risk putting firefighters at the front of this fire,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton, adding that he’s anticipating six helicopters coming from Colorado and more firefighters from the United States over the next two days.

Fire officials are worried about a resurgence in two major fires because of a phenomenon known as “crossover.”

Wildfires can become extreme events when the temperature rises above 30 C, humidity dips below 30 per cent and wind speeds top 30 kilometres an hour and that’s what is expected to happen today.

Officials say firefighters are now dealing with parched conditions, rising temperatures and mounting wind speeds, which will make for an unstable environment for wildfires.

“We are far from being out of the woods,” David Steeves, a forest resources technician with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources, told a briefing at a command post in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

“We are still dealing with a very dangerous and volatile situation …. We are looking at possibly fast and aggressive spread rates.”

Much of the province experienced a very mild winter with very little snowfall, and there hasn’t been any significant rainfall in the past 12 days. April was also the driest month on record at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Another contributing factor has been the rapid growth of Atlantic Canada’s largest city, which has experienced a building boom in recent years. The result has been the construction of large subdivisions on the outskirts of the city, where the backdrop is sprawling woodlands.

In Ottawa, federal officials announced today that more than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada to battle an unprecedented wildfire season.

At least 100 U.S. firefighters were expected to arrive in Nova Scotia over the weekend. And another 200 firefighters from South Africa will likely end up in Alberta.

“This is a particularly challenging time,” said Mr. Blair referring to wildfires raging across the country in Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. “There are a limited number of resources.”

