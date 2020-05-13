N.S. police say they will continue to employ new techniques in search for clues in missing boy investigation

The search for a young Nova Scotia boy who went missing a week ago has been suspended, but police say they will continue to employ new techniques in their search for possible clues.
Truro police say a provincial dive team and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue members have returned to the Lepper Brook today, where three-year-old Dylan Ehler is believed to have disappeared last Wednesday.
The teams will deploy a mannequin – approximately the same height and weight of Dylan, and with radio equipment attached – that will be launched into the brook this afternoon.
The plan is to track the mannequin overhead by helicopter, while reporting stations will be set up along the nearby Salmon River to capture the signal.
The dive team will also be in the water as part of what’s described as an “exploratory trial.”
Police say the tides are currently similar to those on the day the boy disappeared.
The Town of Truro will also assist by pulling back the stop logs of the Lepper Brook reservoir to simulate the conditions one week ago.
It’s hoped the technique will produce new information and assist in locating any new potential searching areas.
The six-day search was called off late Tuesday.
The only trace of the boy was turned up last Wednesday when his rubber boots were found about 150 metres apart along Lepper Brook which runs into the Salmon River.
