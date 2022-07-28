An activist group opposed to old growth logging in B.C. says it has been spray-painting Vancouver tourist attractions and landmarks as an act of civil disobedience.

The Save OId Growth group said targets have included the Gastown steam clock, artist Douglas Coupland’s Digital Orca sculpture, the Olympic torch, Science World and the CBC’s offices.

The group, which distributed a photo of the steam clock covered with slogans, said it painted the messages as a reminder of what it called the B.C. government’s “broken promises” on logging.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement that Vancouver police are “investigating the mischief to the steam clock.”

Save Old Growth said its actions coincided with Overshoot Day, which is designed to mark the date when humanity has used up all biological resources the planet is capable of regenerating each year.

The group was previously behind road blockades but said at the end of June it would “de-escalate” such actions and instead turn to other tactics.

Those road blockades saw dozens of people arrested and triggered major traffic disruptions in Vancouver and elsewhere.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.