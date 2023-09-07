Open this photo in gallery: Gord, the youngest of a herd of 24 cattle, enjoys his lettuce at Farmhouse Garden Animal Home in Uxbridge, Ont. during an Aug. 20 celebration of the sanctuary's eighth anniversary.Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

Eight years ago, a third-generation cattle rancher named Mike Lanigan met a premature calf named Hope who changed his life. On Sunday, employees, volunteers and visitors came together to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of Farmhouse Gardens Animal Home, a ranch-turned-sanctuary committed to the well-being of its cows.

After Hope was born, she required a lot of care and attention in order to survive and Mr. Lanigan began to consider the implication of pouring so much love into an animal only to have it slaughtered a few years later. He wondered whether there was another way.

Executive director Edith Barabash had been working with Mr. Lanigan since she was a teenager, selling his produce at a farmer’s market in Thornhill, Ont., where she grew up. She had also spent several summers on the ranch and had taken a keen interest in animal rights. The two came together to transform Mr. Lanigan’s business model and his relationship to his animals.

Eight years later, Farmhouse Garden Animal Home survives – along with all of its bovine residents – by selling organic produce and through fundraising efforts, which often include interaction with the animals: 24 cows, six hens, two ducks, a rooster, a donkey, and a horse. Events such as anniversary parties help put food on the table and in the mouths of the cows that collectively eat 450 kilograms each day. The bovines also bring joy to people of all ages, who roam the property with baskets of fruit and vegetables, big smiles, and slobber-covered hands.

Open this photo in gallery: Mike Lanigan gives a treat to Gord, named after the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie. This Gord was born unexpectedly some time after all the males at the sanctuary had been neutered.

Edith Barabash cuts a vegan birthday cake to celebrate the anniversary of when she and Mr. Lanigan shifted his business away from killing animals for food. Eduardo the rooster watches the festivities from his enclosure. He came to the sanctuary after being deemed too aggressive to be with other birds. Volunteers are working on socializing him.

Open this photo in gallery: A flipbook of the farm's animals lies beside fruit and vegetables that visitors can buy to feed the herd, whose food consumption adds up to 450 kg. per day.

Oatie and Matilda Bordynuik, aged 10 and 12, have volunteered at the sanctuary since they were 4 and 2, respectively. Volunteers Katrina Caldwell and Jesse McCowan enjoy some of the birthday cake as the cows watch.