One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a fire early today in an apartment building in east-end Montreal.

Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier says the victim is a 58-year-old man.

He was one of three people rushed to hospital after a 911 call came in at about 4:45 a.m., with firefighters sounding a first alarm shortly after the emergency call.

The building located in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough was evacuated, but Insp. Francis Fleury of the Montreal fire department says the fire was limited to one second-floor apartment in a building with social housing units.

All three people taken to hospital were in the apartment where the fire started.

Authorities don’t know what caused the blaze, but the Montreal police arson squad will lead the investigation as is customary when there is a death.