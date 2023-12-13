Open this photo in gallery: Municipal Affairs Minister Paul Calandra, seen in 2022, announced the changes Wednesday at Queen’s Park.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is backing down on its plan to dissolve the regional government of Peel, citing concerns about the potential high costs for taxpayers and impact of the divorce on critical services such as police and paramedics.

The province passed legislation last spring to break up Peel Region, which consists of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, by 2025, fulfilling the dream of the late former mayor of Mississauga, Hazel McCallion. The breakup was also championed by her successor, Bonnie Crombie, who is now the Ontario Liberal leader aiming to take on Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election.

The government’s climbdown, which comes after significant pushback from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, is the latest marquee policy the Ford government has had to withdraw after public outcry. In September, Mr. Ford cancelled his plans to allow housing on parts of the province’s protected Greenbelt, a policy that has prompted an RCMP investigation and a slew of resignations.

Earlier this month, Mr. Brown released figures he said he showed dissolution could cost local taxpayers an extra $1.3-billion over 10 years and require property taxes to rise sharply, particularly in his municipality and in Caledon. Caledon Mayor Annette Groves had also called on the government to rethink its decision to dissolve the region.

But Ms. Crombie has fired back, saying that the government shouldn’t go back on its promise to Ms. McCallion to break up the region, and has argued Mississauga pays a disproportionate amount of Peel region’s cost.

Municipal Affairs Minister Paul Calandra, who took over from former minister Steve Clark who resigned amid the Greenbelt affair, announced the changes Wednesday at Queen’s Park.

“While we originally thought that the best way to achieve our goals of better services and lower taxes was through dissolution, we’ve since heard loud and clear from municipal leaders and stakeholders that full dissolution would lead to significant tax hikes and disruption to critical services the people of Peel Region depend on,” Mr. Calandra said in a release.

“This is something our government will never support.”

The Ontario government had appointed a transition board to sort out how to divide Peel region’s services among its three member municipalities. It now says the five-member body will focus on improving local services and finding ways to accelerate the building of more homes. Mr. Ford’s government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The government is also signaling that it could revoke a number of Minister’s Zoning Orders, which are directives it has issued to bypass normal planning procedures and speed up development projects. While critics have said too many of these orders have been issued to developers who are donors to the Progressive Conservatives, the government says it is concerned that some of these orders have not resulted in projects being built fast enough. The government has launched online consultations on 22 MZOs, open until Jan. 27.

The government also says it will consult municipalities on its controversial plan to reduce development charges, which are the fees municipalities can charge developers on infrastructure such as roads and sewer pipes. Municipalities have warned the changes would cost them billions in lost revenue.

The government says its plan to exempt or reduce development charges for non-profit, affordable and purpose-built rental housing will remain unchanged.

