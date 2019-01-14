Ontario court rejects call for expedited review of Taverner appointment

An Ontario judge has refused to order the province’s Ombudsman to conduct an expedited review of the appointment of a new top cop who is a close friend Premier Doug Ford .

“I find the applicant has failed to establish there is an urgency,” said Mr Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel of the Ontario divisional court , following a hearing on Monday morning.

His ruling is the first time a court has weighed in to date on the controversial decision by the Conservative government to hire Toronto Police Service Superintendant Ron Taverner as the new head of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The matter is still under review by a distinct watchdog body, the province’s Integrity Commissioner. Supt. Taverner has deferred taking the OPP position until this review is complete in several weeks time.

The divisional court must still consider the question of whether it should force a review by the Ombudsman, an office which has so far declined to launch its own probe into the matter.

The Nov. 29 pick of Supt. Taverner, a 72 year old mid-level commander who has for nearly 20 years been in charge of policing the Ford family’s political power base in northwest Toronto, has resulted in a litany of questions about the propriety of the pick.

The OPP is Canada’s second largest police force, and a key question is whether Mr. Ford exerted behind-the-scenes influence to elevate his friend to the position. The Conservative government has always avowed the decision was made by an arms length independent panel.

The court was reviewing a motion by OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, a front runner for the job until he was passed over in favour of Supt. Taverner.

Lawyer Julian Falconer, acting for Deputy Blair, had argued that an urgent review was necessary because Supt. Taverner’s taking of the job could amount to a black eye for the OPP and undermine public confidence in the institution.

He also said his client is now facing undefined reprisals for continuing to call the hiring of Supt. Taverner into question.

But lawyers acting for the Ombudsman’s office countered that Deputy Commissioner Blair should not be allowed to “jump the queue” and get to the front of a litany of matters the watchdog office is now seized with.

Deputy Commissioner Blair first asked for the Ontario’s Ombudsman to review the Taverner appointment last month. The watchdog office has refused to do so far saying such an investigation is not part of its jurisdiction.