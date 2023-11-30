First Nations across Ontario on Thursday challenged the federal government’s carbon tax in court, alleging Ottawa’s pollution policy unjustly and disproportionately burdens their communities, which already face increased hardships owing to climate change and poverty.

Chiefs of Ontario, an advocacy organization representing 133 Indigenous communities in the province, alongside the Attawapiskat First Nation, outlined their opposition to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act in a court document filed just as COP28, the global conference on climate change, kicks off with a significant Canadian delegation in the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from across Canada to back off his consumer carbon levy, which took effect in 2019, and Thursday’s challenge from First Nations leaders in Ontario adds a new flank in that heated battle. The court filing also blemishes two key parts of Mr. Trudeau’s political platform: his pledge to improve lives for Indigenous people living in Canada; and the Liberal government’s promise to pursue environmental policies to curb fossil fuel consumption without denting personal bank accounts.

First Nations in Ontario, in the court document, allege Canada’s carbon tax regime leaves their communities worse off than others in the country, violating the principles of reconciliation as well as their constitutional rights. The Chiefs of Ontario and Attawapiskat said they tried to negotiate with the federal government, to no avail.

“We don’t have any objection to climate action,” Abram Benedict, Grand Chief for the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, said in an interview. “But we do have an objection to how this is being arbitrarily placed on our communities who are already in very difficult situations.”

The Liberal government has long argued the majority of consumers recoup the costs of the carbon tax through an income tax rebate. But many First Nations members living on reserves do not pay income tax and, therefore, cannot access the rebate program. This, the court document said, places an unfair burden on First Nations people.

First Nations administrations in Ontario receive a group rebate of 0.7 per cent of carbon tax collected in the province, which the Chiefs of Ontario and Attawapiskat argue is not enough to offset what their members pay. Mr. Benedict, who oversees the environment portfolio for the Chiefs of Ontario, said First Nations should be reimbursed for every dollar they spend on the tax. The court document proposes increasing the rebate to 2 per cent.

“The environment, including the climate, cannot be healed at the expense of and by further injury to First Nations – the very peoples whose knowledge and laws may be able to most help us all lift out of the climate crisis,” the court document stated.

The Liberal government has argued that the purpose of the carbon tax is to influence behaviour, prompting consumers to make choices that will, in turn, reduce emissions. The court document, however, noted First Nations communities are often remote or short on infrastructure, leaving them without viable alternatives, such access to cleaner-burning fuels or public transportation.

“Choices that are not available to be made are not in fact choices at all,” the court filing said, adding this leaves First Nations people exposed to escalating costs as carbon taxes increase.

The Chiefs of Ontario said it sent a letter to Mr. Trudeau in January complaining about the federal government’s lack of engagement on the carbon tax. In June, Ottawa responded, according to the court document, by rejecting the Chiefs of Ontario request for an exemption and saying Canada would not adjust the carbon levy.

But national debate over the carbon tax exploded in October, when Mr. Trudeau carved out an exemption for home heating oil, which primarily applies to citizens in Atlantic Canada. This decision sparked accusations of regional favouritism and critics said it undermined the rationale for the levy.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at the end of October responded by saying SaskEnergy will stop collecting the federal carbon tax on Jan. 1, 2024. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who also argued the exemption for home heating oil was unfair, said that while her government has no way to retaliate, Mr. Moe’s response highlights a benefit of having Crown corporations under provincial control. (On Monday, she introduced a motion that prompts Alberta to consider establishing a Crown corporation to participate in the province’s electricity market in order to defy Ottawa’s proposed Clean Energy Regulations, which call for a net-zero power grid by 2035).

The court document highlighted the revision that benefited Atlantic Canada and contends the legislation contained targeted relief for farmers, fishers, and large greenhouse gas-emitters.

The federal government did not immediately provide comment on the legal challenge.