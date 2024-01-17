Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in Toronto on Jan. 16.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is preparing for the next step in its expansion of private clinics that can offer publicly funded tests and procedures.

The province’s plan to expand the number of facilities offering services like cataract surgeries and MRIs, as well as adding hip and knee replacement surgeries, has raised the ire of some health advocates who worry it is a stepping stone to privatization.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the expansion will allow more procedures to be performed and reduce wait times, and patients will never have to pay out of pocket for OHIP-insured services.

Four more clinics are offering cataract surgeries since the initial January 2022 announcement, and Jones says starting this spring the province will seek applications for clinics to provide more services, including more MRIs, CT scans, GI endoscopies, and orthopedic surgeries.

Jones also announced today that Accreditation Canada has been selected to develop an enhanced oversight and quality assurance program for those clinics.

There are currently more than 900 private health facilities in the province.