Ontario reaches deal with Ottawa on Highway 413, clearing way for controversial project to proceed

Open this photo in gallery: Signs against the proposed Highway 413, placed on a property in Bolton, Ont., are photographed on May 18, 2022.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The federal government has signed a deal to work with Ontario to find ways to mitigate the effects of the province’s planned Highway 413 on endangered species, effectively putting a final nail in Ottawa’s opposition to the province’s controversial megaproject.

The two governments announced on Monday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding on the planned highway, which is to arc through protected Greenbelt lands northwest of Toronto and cost billions of dollars. The Progressive Conservative of Premier Doug Ford says the 52-kilometre corridor is needed as the province’s population grows, but critics say it will prompt more suburban sprawl onto valuable farmland and encourage more dependence on cars.

The deal announced Monday will see the two governments set up a working group to “recommend appropriate measures to minimize environmental impacts in areas of federal environmental jurisdiction,” Ottawa and Ontario said in a statement.

Last month, the two governments said they were settling a court fight, launched by Ontario, over whether Ottawa had overstepped when it designated Highway 413 for a federal review under its Impact Assessment Act – legislation the Supreme Court of Canada found had strayed too far into provincial jurisdiction in a ruling last October.

When the deal to end the litigation was announced last month, advocacy group Environmental Defence, an intervenor in the court case, called the end of the battle a “betrayal” by Ottawa on climate change and the environment.

Steven Guilbeault, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said in a statement that the deal shows the two governments can work together. He said it would ensure “federal interests will be maintained on the protection of species” while offering Ontario “clarity” as it seeks to go ahead with Highway 413.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, said the province would move ahead on hiring builders to start work on the highway’s “key interchanges” in the coming months, and thanked Ottawa for “collaborating on the environmental protections needed to get the project started.”

The planned highway, rejected by the previous provincial Liberal government, was a key plank in the Ford government’s 2022 election campaign, opposed by the opposition NDP and Liberals. But progress had slowed after the federal government earmarked the project for a potentially lengthy environmental review.

The NDP last month called on the government to abandon the costly highway and instead subsidize tolls for trucks to divert more freight traffic onto the relative empty Highway 407, a privately controlled tolled highway, away from the congested Highway 401.

The government has not released a firm price tag for Highway 413. An auditor-general’s report pegged the likely cost at $4-billion in 2022. But critics have suggested it could run as high as $6-billion or $8-billion.