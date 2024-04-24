Ontario to permanently raise speed limit on 10 sections of highways across province

Ontario is permanently raising the speed limit on 10 sections of highways across the province.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says several sections of Highways 401, 403, 406, 416 and Highway 69 will have a speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour.

The stretches of highways affected are in eastern Ontario, southwestern Ontario and near Sudbury, Ont.

The province permanently increased the speed limit to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in 2022 after several successful pilot programs that first began in 2019.

Sarkaria says data from those changes show drivers can handle the increased speed.

The increased speed limits will cover 860 kilometres, or about 36 per cent, of Ontario’s highways.