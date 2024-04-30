Highway 401 eastbound lanes remains closed in Whitby, Ont., due to deadly crash

Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., have reopened but eastbound lanes remain closed due to an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash involving police Monday evening.

The closures came after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and investigators say there were fatalities but they have not released further details.

The Durham Regional Police Service says police officers were responding to a robbery call further east in Clarington, Ont., when they had to pursuit a suspect driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on the busy highway.

Police closed westbound lanes after the crash but traffic was flowing again by Tuesday morning.

The eastbound side of the highway will remain closed until the cleanup is completed.

The highway is closed between Lake Ridge Road and Brock Street.