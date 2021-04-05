Officials in Ontario and Quebec scramble to contain rapid spread of COVID-19

Ontario and Quebec are continuing to report high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, leaving officials in both provinces scrambling to contain the spread of the virus.

Ontario today reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day span, as Toronto Mayor John Tory announced he is working on a plan to vaccinate high-risk workplaces.

But Tory said the province needs to go further by working with the federal government to expand paid sick leave programs to help workers stay home and self-isolate.

Quebec, meanwhile, has added five municipalities south of Quebec City to a list of cities that will have to abide by strict lockdown rules.

Non-essential businesses and many cultural venues must close, schools will move to virtual learning and the overnight curfew will be advanced to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m. starting tonight in five parts of the Chaudiere-Appalaches region.

Health Minister Christian Dube says officials are also concerned about the Montreal area and the number of people in hospital, which is putting pressure on fragile intensive care resources.

