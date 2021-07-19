Ontario schools should resume normal activities this fall, provincial COVID-19 science advisers recommend

Ontario students should return to schools that look more normal in the fall, with sports and clubs, no lineups for daily health checks at the door, and optional masking – provided there is not a significant spike in severe cases of COVID-19 requiring hospital admission in the community.

That’s the conclusion of a new report from Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table and the province’s pediatric hospitals that recommends the provincial government do everything it can to avoid a repeat of last year, when in-person learning was shut down for longer than in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

“Schools should not only open in September, but need to stay open,” said Ronald Cohn, the president and chief executive officer of Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. “[Closing schools] should not be used as a lever for pandemic control unless we find ourselves in a catastrophic circumstance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The report strongly encourages vaccination, but stops short of saying shots should be mandatory for students and education workers. It also recommends that Ontario students continue to stay home and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Published Monday, the new guidance document was released as students, teachers and parents across the country prepare for an uncertain September. Although Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is among the highest in the world, the jabs are not yet approved for children under 12, and the fast-spreading Delta variant continues to pose a threat.

But Ari Bitnun, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at SickKids and one of the lead authors of the new document, said a key lesson from the last school year is that shuttering schools did more damage to students than the coronavirus itself, considering the vast majority of infections in children are mild or asymptomatic.

“[Students’] general health, their mental health, their socialization skills, and their overall well-being is significantly worsened by not being in school,” he said. “When you compare that to the adverse consequences of COVID in kids, the balance, in our view, is that they should be in school.”

The report notes that of 272,257 confirmed cases in Canadians under the age of 19 as of July 2, 0.06 per cent required intensive care and 14 died. It also notes that some children do suffer long-term effects from COVID, something the authors says requires further study.

It’s too early to say how much of the report the Ontario government and individual school boards will adopt, but Caitlin Clark, a spokeswoman for Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, said Monday that the government’s back-to-school plan, “will work to ensure a more normal in-class learning experience, including reinstating clubs, sports, and extra-curriculars.”

“We are following the advice of Sick Kids and paediatric experts on our plan – with $550-million in continued air ventilation improvements underway – and all permanent recommendations made by Ontario’s Science Table already implemented by our government,” Ms. Clark said by e-mail.

Story continues below advertisement

The report’s authors advocate for some permanent changes to school policies and school buildings, such as continuing to keep students home when sick, regular hand hygiene and improving ventilation by updating HVAC systems, opening windows, installing air purifiers and teaching outdoors when possible.

When it comes to temporary COVID-control measures, the report recommends that local decision-makers be guided primarily by the disease burden in the community, not by case counts alone, although officials should keep an eye on community transmission levels.

When the risk is low – meaning there are a limited and sporadic number of severe cases in the community requiring treatment in a hospital, as is the case in Ontario today – schools should place few limits on students, the report says.

When risk is low, masking should be “permissive,” a stance that means students and staff can wear masks if they like, but don’t have to. Physical distancing and daily health checks at the doors of schools shouldn’t be required. Assemblies with capacity limits should be permitted; clubs, activities and sports, including games against other schools, should resume; and choir practices should be allowed, preferably outside.

If the risk level rises to moderate or high, the authors say temporary restrictions, such as mandatory masking, should be added. However, the report did not say precisely how many COVID-19 patients would have to be in hospital for an area to move from the low-risk to the moderate or high-risk categories.

“We talked about this ad nauseum,” Dr. Bitnun said. “I think that that’s impossible to define. If you ask four different people, you’ll get four different answers. That’s why we ended up going with a sort of general outline and then, depending on the scenario, decisions will need to be made in real time.”

Story continues below advertisement

In general, the report recommended against the widespread use of rapid antigen tests and against broad asymptomatic testing campaigns, which some epidemiologists have argued would allow for a better understanding of the role silent spreading might play in schools and the neighbourhoods around them.

But another of the report’s lead authors, Nisha Thampi, a pediatric infectious disease physician at CHEO, a children’s health centre in Ottawa, said the evidence so far is that when community transmission is low, there isn’t much to be gained in testing children with no symptoms and no known contact with an infected person.

“Studies in the last year out of the United States and in Europe have not shown a benefit of picking up additional cases when contact tracing resources were sufficient,” she said.

Dr. Bitnun added that as long as the vaccines remain effective in reducing severe disease and death, Ontarians are going to have learn to co-exist with the coronavirus in a “normal way.”

“Obviously, that’s going to take time,” he said, “but part of what that means is that you’re not going to start chasing after every sniffle.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.