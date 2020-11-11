Ontario and Quebec report 1,400 COVID-19 cases, Manitoba reports deadliest day

Open this photo in gallery People enjoy the weather at a park in Montreal on Nov. 10, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

COVID-19 continued its record-setting rise across parts of Canada on Wednesday as Ontario reached another new high for daily infections and Manitoba recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported nine more deaths and 431 new infections in Manitoba – a province that counted only a handful of active cases throughout much of the summer.

The deaths were concentrated in the Winnipeg area, and more than half were linked to outbreaks in hospitals and care homes.

Both Quebec and Ontario reported about 1,400 new cases, including a new record of 1,426 in Ontario.

Canada has diagnosed an average of more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths a day over the past week, according to Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

In a statement, Tam said the country’s test positivity rate had recently hit 5.8 per cent, and she urged Canadians to continue to follow safety measures such as handwashing, physical distancing and staying away from crowded, poorly-ventilated spaces.

“Though the cumulative number is high and continues to increase, with several regions experiencing accelerated growth, it is important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19,” she said.

“This is why it is important for everyone to continue with individual precautions that will keep ourselves, our families and our communities safer.”

Ontario’s numbers included at least three cases in London, Ont., and five at the University of Windsor that health authorities are linking to large Halloween parties.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported a 39-person spike in hospitalizations, due to what Health Minister Christian Dube said was a rise in infections in several regions of the province. The province reported 1,378 new cases and another 22 deaths on Wednesday.

Most of the premiers opted not to hold COVID-19 briefings as scaled down Remembrance Day ceremonies were held across the country. The Royal Canadian Legion explicitly asked Canadians not to attend the ceremonies in person this year out of concern over spread of the virus.

