The St. George Care Community longterm care home at 225 S. George St. in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood, on Jan 6.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario long-term care homes won’t accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons starting later this week.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says the policy change is being made to protect residents from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

He says COVID-19 is spreading in the community, and allowing general visitors would risk exposing vulnerable residents to the virus.

Ontario chief medical officer reviewing COVID-19 isolation guidelines

Two designated caregivers will still be allowed to visit each resident after the changes take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Phillips says 41 long-term care homes are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, up from 37 on Monday.

He says 84 per cent of eligible residents and 43 per cent of eligible workers had received COVID-19 vaccine booster doses as of last week.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.