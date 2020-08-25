Opposition politicians criticize Ford government’s new ad campaign on school reopening plan

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce walk down a hallway at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School, in Whitby, Ont., on July 30, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Opposition politicians are criticizing a new advertising campaign launched by the Ontario government to publicize its school reopening plan.

The 30-second radio advertisement touts the government’s efforts to consult widely with health and education professionals to create their strategy.

It also details some of the measures included in the plan and promotes a government website with more information.

Both the opposition New Democrats and Liberals say Premier Doug Ford should be spending the money to hire more teachers and increase physical distancing in schools.

The Progressive Conservative government’s plan has been criticized by school boards, teachers’ unions and some parents for not doing enough to cut class sizes in elementary schools.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the advertisement aims to provide parents and students with information about school reopening.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death related to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,607, which includes 2,800 deaths and 37,748 cases marked as resolved.

There were 75 cases newly marked as resolved in today’s report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of Ontario’s 34 health regions are reporting fewer than five new cases. She says 18 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province was able to complete 20,013 tests in the previous day.

