Open this photo in gallery: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, seen on Nov. 21, 2023,BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Ottawa will extend the ban on foreigners buying housing in Canada for two more years, the government announced Sunday.

The current ban on foreign ownership, which was set to expire next year, will remain in place until January, 2027.

An increase in foreign investment in Canadian real estate is seen as one reason for the rising cost of housing, particularly in urban markets such as Vancouver, where average-income families have been increasingly priced out of home ownership.

The federal government introduced legislation to ban foreign ownership in 2022. The ban means that any foreign businesses, as well as individuals who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, will not be able to buy housing in Canadian cities and towns. The ban includes vacant land that has been zoned for residential use.

“By extending the foreign buyer ban, we will ensure houses are used as homes for Canadian families to live in and do not become a speculative financial asset class,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a press release.

According to 2023 Statistics Canada data, non-residents own 7 per cent of all condos in British Columbia and 5.6 per cent in Ontario.

It’s not clear what difference the ban has made for housing affordability. Some experts argued at the time of the legislation that the foreign ownership was too small to have a big impact. Meanwhile, construction has stalled, and housing costs have continued to increase.

Some developers have said that the ban has created barriers to building new rental housing, because the law requires that no more than 3 per cent of a residential purchase can come from a foreign source - creating complications for developers who need to raise hundreds of millions of dollar for larger projects, often from many investors. There was also concern that new foreigner workers settling in Canada would not be able to buy housing until they had become permanent residents, possibly affecting recruitment by companies and universities.

However, Canada is following the lead of other countries around the world who have adopted similar bans in a bid to improve housing affordability.