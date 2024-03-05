Open this photo in gallery: Health Minister Mark Holland was in Iqaluit to announce the agreement, which will see Ottawa contribute $23.6 million to the three-year program, with the remaining funding coming from the territory.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.

The agreement, announced in Iqaluit, is to increase the number of Inuit working in health care.

It is to help recruit and retain nurses and to assist remote communities in determining their health-care needs.

The deal is also to improve obstetric and addiction services.

Ottawa has committed $23.6 million to the three-year program, with the remaining funding coming from the territory.

A separate agreement will see the federal government contribute $12 million more to expand long-term care and home care in the territory.

“These agreements … mean better care for the people who live here, in their communities,” federal Health Minister Mark Holland said Tuesday.

“Nunavut has its own unique needs and priorities, and these agreements will make sure Nunavummiut get better health care throughout their lives.”

Nunavut Health Minister John Main said the deals represent the Inuit values of serving one’s community.

“This significant investment symbolizes a collective pledge to honour Nunavut’s unique heritage and address the distinct health needs of Nunavummiut,” he said.

Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks said the deals would help provide better addiction and mental-health services.

“Federal support will help strengthen the capacity of family health-care providers and offer culturally informed care for timely and quality mental-health and substance-abuse support with a particular focus on Inuit needs.”

